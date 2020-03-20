Disney/Pixar has announced that it will release its current theatrical film "Onward" on Digital HD starting Friday evening, and it will be available on the Disney+ streaming service starting April 3.
The movie is an animated comedy about elf brothers on a quest to learn about their late father in a world of mystical creatures. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt provide the voices.
The movie will be available on for sale on digital platforms starting at 8 p.m. Friday evening for $19.99.
In a statement, directors Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae said "Given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.