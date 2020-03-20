ENTER-ONWARD-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

A scene from “Onward.”Ian Lightfoot, voiced by Tom Holland, in a scene from “Onward.” Ian and his brother attempt to bring their deceased father back for a day, but they manage to only get half of him back, sending them on an epic quest to try to get the rest.

 Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar has announced that it will release its current theatrical film "Onward" on Digital HD starting Friday evening, and it will be available on the Disney+ streaming service starting April 3.

The movie is an animated comedy about elf brothers on a quest to learn about their late father in a world of mystical creatures. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt provide the voices.

The movie will be available on for sale on digital platforms starting at 8 p.m. Friday evening for $19.99.

In a statement, directors Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae said "Given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes."

