RALEIGH — The newest addition to the "Scream" franchise will be filmed on the North Carolina coast.
Shooting for the fifth movie will take place in Wilmington later this year once "safety protocols" are in place, according to a Monday release from the producing company, Spyglass Media Group. The film will feature David Arquette as Dewey Riley — the role he played in the four previous "Scream" movies.
So far Arquette is the only cast member to have been revealed, though producers have been in contact with other "legacy cast," the release says.
"I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my 'Scream' family, old and new," Arquette said, according to the release. "'Scream' has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven's legacy."
This will be the first film of the long-running franchise not to be under the direction of Craven, who the release hails as the "maestro of horror," following his death in 2015.
The first movie was released in 1996, followed by "Scream 2" in 1997, "Scream 3" in 2000 and "Scream 4" in 2011.
The new film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from film-making group Radio Silence, according to the release.
Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original film along with "Scream 2" and "Scream 4," will serve as executive producer alongside a third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, according to the the release.
"It's impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven's work and the 'Scream' movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers," Radio Silence said in the release. "Kevin Williamson's incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we're insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together."
The movie will be an "original story" co-written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick but details about the plot are "under wraps," according to the release.
The first four films have followed Sidney Prescott and her fight against a line of killers who take on the "Ghostface" guise. Together the films have grossed more than $600 million.
Williamson said in the release that this take on the movie is "original and inventive" and honors the legacy of Craven.
"Just the fact that we get to sit in a room with Kevin Williamson and talk about a new 'Scream' movie is a dream come true for me," Vanderbilt said, according to the release. "For years I've wanted to see a new 'Scream' movie, and now we get to help make one. We want this to be a love letter to the movies Wes and Kevin created together and to the fans."
The movie is the latest in the horror genre to be filmed in the Wilmington area. "Halloween Kills," starring Jamie Lee Curtis, was filmed in the area last year and is expected to be released in October, according to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission.
"The Conjuring" was also filmed in the area in 2011 and 2012 before being released in 2013, the commission says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.