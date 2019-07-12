North Carolina celebrity chef Vivian Howard is returning to PBS with the new series “South by Somewhere.”
Howard is best known for the award-winning PBS series “A Chef’s Life” and as the restaurateur who, with her husband, returned from New York to open the famed Chef and the Farmer in Kinston. She says shooting the new show “has made me look at what we call Southern food with a new set of spectacles.”
“The home kitchens I learn in, the stories I hear people share, the food I watch them make — it has lit a fresh fire under me,” she says. “I’m excited that, as Southerners, we can tell these complex stories through food and culture and not shy away from our past or present.”
“South by Somewhere” will premiere on PBS in the winter/spring season of 2020. It will feature Howard traveling the South in search of dishes that connect southerners. Expect shows on dumplings, hand pies, porridge and other down-home delicacies.