Beat Shazam
8 p.m. (WGHP)
Jamie Foxx hosts as contestants race to identify popular songs in a rebroadcast of this unique game show. The team that properly identifies the most songs goes up against the Shazam app in the final round for the chance to win up to $1,000,000.
Fast N’ Loud
9 p.m. (DISCOVERY)
Producer and actor Chad McQueen presents a unique challenge to Richard and the Monkeys in this new episode. He asks them to transform a 1968 Flashback Mustang into the iconic muscle car for a recreation of one of Hollywood’s most famous car chase.
Holiday Baking Championship
9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Host Jesse Palmer tasks four Christmas-obsessed bakers through holiday-themed challenges in this special new “Christmas in July” edition. They celebrate by creating melted snowman desserts and cool-and-creamy Christmas ice cream cakes.
Legion
10 p.m. (FX)
A family history unfolds in this new episode. Dan Stevens stars as powerful mutant David Haller, otherwise known as Legion, in this drama based on the characters from Marvel Comics X-Men universe. Aubrey Plaza and Rachel Keller also star.