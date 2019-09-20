Hawaii Five-0
8 p.m. (WFMY)
The Five-0 continues to hunt down Aaron Wright (Joey Lawrence), an escaped criminal who intends to sell cyber weapons to the highest bidder in this rebroadcast. Also, a visitor at headquarters puts McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and the team in danger.
Killjoys
10 p.m. (SYFY)
Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) lures The Lady by using Khylen (Rob Stewart) as bait in this season finale. They face off in a final, epic showdown.
Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane also star in this sci-fi series about interplanetary bounty hunters.
