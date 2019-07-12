Marvel’s Agents
of S.H.I.E.L.D.
8 p.m. (WXLV)
After five seasons as Phil Coulson, Clark Gregg portrays Sarge, a mysterious new character who looks just like Coulson, in the new season. Based on the Marvel Comics characters, the show follows a group of clandestine agents determined to save humanity.
Hawaii Five-0
9 p.m. (WFMY)
When a friend of Flippa’s (Shawn Mokuahi Garnett) is murdered, McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Grover (Chi McBride) go undercover to investigate in this rebroadcast. They soon uncover evidence of an extremist group’s deadly plan.
Live PD
9 p.m. (A&E)
Dan Abrams presents an unfiltered look at what happens inside some of the country’s busiest police forces in this new episode. The docuseries uses live footage from dash cams, fixed rigs and handheld cam-eras that follow officers on a typical night shift.
HouseHunters
10 p.m. (HGTV)
Cameras follow a sailor as he brings his high-school sweet-heart on his house hunt in Maui, Hawaii, in this new episode. Hoping to enjoy a low-stress lifestyle, he looks for a property with rental potential that’s close to the beach.