Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved

8 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)

Animal experts explain how bats avoid bumping into each other at night in this new episode. Filmmakers share a story about a bottlenose dolphin who asked a scuba diver for help. Also, find out if cicadas are expert mathematicians.

Killjoys

10 p.m. (SyFy)

Interplanetary bounty hunters Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), D’avin (Luke Macfarlane) and Johnny (Aaron Ashmore) share another epic adventure in this new episode. Season 5 also features fan favorites Pree (Thom Allison) and Fancy (Sean Baek).

