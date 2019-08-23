Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 p.m. (WXLV)

In this rebroadcast, Louis (Randall Park) insists on teaching Eddie (Hudson Yang) how to be a good driver after a police officer makes an inappropriate comment about Asian driver stereotypes. Constance Wu also stars in this popular comedy series.

A Black Lady

Sketch Show

11 p.m. (HBO)

Robin Thede leads the troupe through a variety of hilarious sketch comedy scenes in this new episode.

In addition to regular cast members Gabrielle Dennis, Quinta Brunson and Ashley Nicole Black, the program features celebrity guests.

