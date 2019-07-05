The Walking Dead
9 a.m. (AMC)
Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the rest of the group face new challenges as they struggle to survive in the wake of a zombie plague in the Season 9 premiere. This rebroadcast kicks off an all-day marathon of the latest season, which concluded in March.
Marvel’s Agents
of S.H.I.E.L.D.
8 p.m. (WXLV)
The S.H.I.E.L.D. agents embark on another thrilling mission in the first part of a special new two-part episode. Inspired by the characters from Marvel Comics, the drama follows an elite group of special agents as they investigate strange events.
Diners, Drive-Ins
and Dives
9 p.m. (FOOD NETWORK)
Host Guy Fieri enjoys some unconventional twists on chicken and burgers on latest culinary adventure in this new episode. He travels to Wilmington, Del., where a bourbon bar piles pork onto a patty and doctors up chicken skins.
Blue Bloods
10 p.m. (WFMY)
Lou Diamond Phillips guest stars as drug cartel member Louis Delgado in this season finale. Meanwhile, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) gets a promotion, and Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with Jamie (Will Estes). Donnie Wahlberg also stars.