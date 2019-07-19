Four Weddings
1 p.m. (TLC)
Four brides compete for a dream honeymoon in this rebroadcast. Melissa has planned a Cinderella-themed wedding, while Ariana throws a traditional Jewish ceremony. Francine dons a red dress for her big day, and Sharon hopes to leave people screaming.
Marvel’s Agents
of S.H.I.E.L.D.
8 p.m. (WXLV)
The saga continues for the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in this new episode of the drama inspired by the comic book characters. Tasked with keeping the world safe, the agents investigate unusual phenomenon. Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen star.
Live PD
9 p.m. (A&E)
Dan Abrams presents an unfiltered look at what happens inside some of the country’s busiest police forces in this new episode. The docuseries uses live footage from dash cams, fixed rigs and handheld cam-eras that follow officers on a typical night shift.
Killjoys
10 p.m. (SYFY)
Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) discovers The Lady has put everyone in Westerley under a collective delusion in this season premiere. Luke Macfarlane and Aaron Ashmore also star in this sci-fi series about a trio of inter-planetary bounty hunters.