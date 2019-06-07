The View
11 a.m. (WXLV)
The co-hosts wrap up the week with a variety of perspectives on the news, recent trends and prominent personalities. Now in its 22nd season, the Emmy-winning talk show features a diverse panel of co-hosts who discuss current events, pop culture and more.
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved
8 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
This new episode takes a look at how a bird might be able to sing without using its voice, and how an octopus might disappear from an aquarium tank. Later, experts reveal what could cause the sea to take on an eerie glow.
The Big Stage
9 p.m. (WCWG)
Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow co-host as all sorts of performers showcase their talents in a non-competitive format in this premiere. The show features singers, stand-up comedians, acrobats and dancers, along with other performers.
Blue Bloods
10 p.m. (WFMY)
When Frank (Tom Selleck) has a run-in with a group of community activists, he questions whether the accident in question was actually a setup in this rebroadcast. Also, Jamie (Will Estes) is determined to stop relying so strongly on Frank’s input.