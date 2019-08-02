Love Island
8 p.m. (WFMY)
Arielle Vandenberg hosts as single people live it up in a stunning tropical paradise during a summer of love in this new episode. The American version of the international hit series gives viewers the power to shape the events onscreen.
Killjoys
10 p.m. (SyFy)
The Killjoys escape the clutches of The Lady and reunite with Lucy (Tamsen McDonough) in this new episode. Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen), John (Aaron Ashmore) and D’av (Luke Macfarlane) begin to wonder if there’s a traitor among them.