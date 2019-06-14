Say Yes to the Dress
10 a.m. (TLC)
Emily may be a rock star at night, but she’s looking to shed her rebellious look for a more traditional gown in this re-broadcast. Meanwhile, Brittany wants to show off her tattoos with a sexy lace dress, and Lauren is nervous about her gown.
Marvel’s Agents
of S.H.I.E.L.D.
8 p.m. (WXLV)
In the wake of Director Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) death, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents and their allies race to save humanity in the sixth season of this series based on the Marvel Comics. Gregg returns as a new character known as Sarge.
Hawaii Five-0
9 p.m. (WFMY)
McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and the rest of the team investigate when a thief is crushed to death by an empty safe in this rebroadcast. Meanwhile, sibling rivalry rears its ugly head when Grover’s (Chi McBride) family visits.
Dateline NBC
10 p.m. (WXII)
NBC’s news team digs deeper to bring viewers fascinating human interest stories, compelling documentaries and hard-hitting investigations. The award-winning series is the longest-running prime-time program on NBC.