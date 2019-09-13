BattleBots

8 p.m. (DISCOVERY)

A shocking twist threatens to blow the competition wide open in this new episode. The world’s greatest bots must redouble their efforts if they want to win a spot in the knockout round in this reboot of the popular robot-fighting series.

Room 104

11 p.m. (HBO)

Characters search for connections and meaning as they pass through a typical American motel room in new season. The eclectic anthology series features a variety of genres, from comedy to drama to musical romance.

