Magnum P.I.
9 p.m. (WFMY)
In this rebroadcast, TC (Stephen Hill) convinces Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to help acquit the father of one of his young football players who has been accused of murder. Perdita Weeks and Zachary Knighton also star in this reboot of the classic 1980s show.
Dateline NBC
10 p.m. (WXII)
Correspondents bring viewers fascinating human-interest stories, compelling documentaries and hard-hitting investigations in this news magazine.
The award-winning series is the longest-running prime-time program on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.