Magnum P.I.

9 p.m. (WFMY)

In this rebroadcast, TC (Stephen Hill) convinces Magnum (Jay Hernandez) to help acquit the father of one of his young football players who has been accused of murder. Perdita Weeks and Zachary Knighton also star in this reboot of the classic 1980s show.

Dateline NBC

10 p.m. (WXII)

Correspondents bring viewers fascinating human-interest stories, compelling documentaries and hard-hitting investigations in this news magazine.

The award-winning series is the longest-running prime-time program on NBC.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Find extended listings and daily grids at www.greensboro.com/tv_week and in today’s TV Week section in the News & Record.

Load comments