We Day
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Young leaders who work to create change in their communities and around the world celebrate their successes in this premiere one-hour special. The annual event features social activists, speakers and musical performances.
Real Time
With Bill Maher
10 p.m. (HBO)
Outspoken comedian and political commentator Bill Maher returns with his unique brand of humor in this new episode. He welcomes celebrities and experts who discuss current events, politics and more in this late-night talk show.