Whistleblower
8 p.m. (WFMY)
Ordinary people reveal how they risked their careers — and sometimes their lives — to expose the illegal and dangerous practices of major corporations in a new episode of this docuseries. Former judge Alex Ferrer hosts.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
8 p.m. (WXLV)
Since saving the universe from a dystopian future last season, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents have been struggling to come to terms with the knowledge that they couldn’t save Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) or Coulson (Clark Gregg) in the new season of this drama.
The Big Stage
9 p.m. (WCWG)
Co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow introduce a variety of talented performers in a new episode of this non-competitive reality TV program. The acts include The Savitsky Cats, Omri and Paulina, Cubcakes, Elliott Yamin and Jackie Fabulous.
Ancient Aliens
9 p.m. (HISTORY)
Proponents of ancient alien theories present evidence of what they believe is an extraterrestrial presence on Earth in a new episode of this series.
Learn about everything from ancient cave drawings of strange creatures to modern UFO sightings.