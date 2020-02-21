Heidi N Closet, a drag performer from Ramseur who has performed at clubs in the Triad, will be one of the competitors on this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 on VH1.
Heidi N Closet was also the Greensboro Pride Queen in 2019.
On the show, 13 competing drag queens will “give their all to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ and a grand prize of $100,000,” according to VH1. She will compete with contestants from Georgia, California, New York, Wisconsin and Missouri.
In an interview on VH1’s YouTube page, she said “I did not come from Ramseur to lose, so I am fully 100% in this competition to win. I want that crown. And the hundred thousand dollars, ‘cause, poverty.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.