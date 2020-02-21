Greensboro Pride Festival

Miss Nutcracker Fuscia Rage and Greensboro Pride Queen Heidi N Closet made appearances at First Carolina Delicatessen to help kick off the Greensboro Pride Festival in Greensboro on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. 

 Photos by H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

Heidi N Closet, a drag performer from Ramseur who has performed at clubs in the Triad, will be one of the competitors on this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 on VH1.

Heidi N Closet was also the Greensboro Pride Queen in 2019.

On the show, 13 competing drag queens will “give their all to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar’ and a grand prize of $100,000,” according to VH1. She will compete with contestants from Georgia, California, New York, Wisconsin and Missouri.

In an interview on VH1’s YouTube page, she said “I did not come from Ramseur to lose, so I am fully 100% in this competition to win. I want that crown. And the hundred thousand dollars, ‘cause, poverty.”

