We like Mike. Or at least we like watching multipart documentaries about him.
The Greensboro-High Point TV market came in second (actually, tied for second with Raleigh-Durham) behind Chicago (of course) in viewership of "The Last Dance," ESPN's 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls. The last episode aired Sunday. And like Jordan, the popular series is breaking records — becoming the most-watched documentary ever on that network — and scoring impressive ratings.
So why do we like Mike? Maybe it's because the coronavirus interupted basketball here in Greensboro, knocking out both the ACC Tournament and NCAA tournament games at the coliseum. Maybe it's because His Airness played high school basketball here in North Carolina in Wilmington. Maybe it's because we're bored out of our skulls from sheltering at home and we've already seen every episode of "Love is Blind." Whatever it is, we rank among the top doing what we do best: watch TV.
Of course, this begs the question, where do we rank watching that other high-profile documentary, "Tiger King"?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.