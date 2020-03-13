Aperture cinema coronavirus

Aperture cinema employees change the marquee to announce the theater has temprarily closed because of the coronavirus. 

Aperture Cinema in downtown Winston-Salem will close effective immediately and remain closed through at least April 3, according to Lawren Desai, executive director and curator of the theater.

The theater will remain closed "until we know that it is safe to gather audiences together for the art of film," she said in a statement released Friday morning. "All scheduled special event programming and regular film screenings during this time are now canceled or postponed."

The theater had recently implemented increased sanitation and other precautionary measures but decided that the best course of action was a temporary closure.

Rescheduled events will be posted at aperturecinema.com and on social media when they are announced.

