On July 3, the Disney+ streaming service will release a filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s play “Hamilton,” timed for the Independence Day holiday weekend. Here’s what you need to know.
What is this “Hamilton” I keep hearing about and why should I care?
It’s the most successful Broadway musical of the modern era, a blockbuster phenomenon written by Lin-Manuel Miranda that tells the story of the Founding Fathers of the United States by focusing on Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the Treasury and an influential economic thinker and a leading promoter of the Constitution of the United Sates. The score is hip-hop influenced but varied in style.
So is this the stage show or a new movie?
This is the stage show, shrewdly filmed on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016, mostly for documentary purposes and then hidden away for potential future use. It is directed by Thomas Kail, the director of the show (no one else has yet directed any other production of “Hamilton”). There are also plans for a movie but that is likely years away and it will be a very different animal when it arrives. Kail, a skilled director of both stage and screen, was able to edit the work of multiple cameras, but the performers are doing exactly what they did every night on stage.
Does it star Lin-Manuel Miranda?
It does. In all his 2016 glory. In fact, this filming stars the entire original cast, all of whom now are long gone from the Broadway production. Many of the actors who came later were superb, but the original crew helped devise the show, and they are widely seen as the definitive interpreters.
Is there an intermission?
Yes. You get a 1-minute bathroom break between Act 1 and Act 2. But fear not the angry usher. You can hit pause.
What about my children? Is it suitable?
Absolutely. It is American history, after all. The official rating is PG-13, and Miranda has said that he gave up two uses of the F-word to avoid the R rating. Apparently, the one remaining use of the dreaded four-letter word passed muster. One expletive is muted; the other is “record-scratched.” Miranda has pointed out that you can sing what you like at home, or even sync up your original cast album.
I don’t have Disney+. How do I get it?
Go to Disneyplus.com and pay your $6.99 per month (free trials have ended, not coincidentally). You can cancel any time you want.
I want to be the first to see it
You might have to sacrifice a night’s sleep. The show drops at 3 a.m. July 3.
Will I own “Hamilton” then?
No. But you will be able to watch it as many times as you want after July 3 if you maintain your subscription. It will live alongside other streaming content for the near future. Precisely how long it will be right there on Disney+ has not yet been announced, but you might see it disappear once the live show is back on Broadway.
