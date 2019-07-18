Eastern Music Festival's guitar program had rehearsal followed by a master class with Grammy award winner, Jason Vieaux, at Dana Auditorium at…

EMF GUITAR PROGRAM EVENTS

Guitar Master Class with Thomas Viloteau: Viloteau will critique student performance and offer guidance, 4 p.m. Saturday, Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College.

EMF Guitar Orchestra Concert: Part of the annual EMF Open House, includes the world premiere of "The Blacktop Truth Through Samarcand" by Steve Landis. 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College.

EMF Faculty Chamber Concert: Includes guitarist Jason Vieaux performing on Castelnuovo-Tedesco's Quintet for Guitar and Strings. 8 p.m. Monday, Tew Recital Hall, UNCG School of Music. $30 adults, $25 students and seniors, available at easternmusicfestival.org or the Triad Stage box office, 336-272-0160.

EMF Classical Guitar Summit: Features students and faculty Julian Gray (with Serape Bastepe-Gray), Kami Rowan, Jason Vieaux and world premiere of "A Good Problem to Have" by Mark Charles Smith. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 students and seniors, available at easternmusicfestival.org or the Triad Stage box office, 336-272-0160.

Guitar Orchestra Concert: Includes local debut of Kevin Callahan's "Three White Geese," composed for and debuted in June by the U.S. Guitar Orchestra. 6:15 p.m. July 27, Sternberger Auditorium, Guilford College.

Note: Unless specified otherwise, admission is free and open to the public.