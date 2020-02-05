GREENSBORO — Radcliffe Bailey, an Atlanta artist known for depicting African American history and culture, will design the fourth and final Cornerstone of the Downtown Greenway.
The Freedom Cornerstone is at the northeast corner of Murrow Blvd and East Gate City Boulevard. Its theme is inspired by the city’s role in the Civil Rights Movement, especially the pivotal 1960 lunch-counter sit-ins that served as a catalyst to the larger movement, according to a Downtown Greenway news release.
"Racial justice and equity have played an important role in shaping our city and defining its identity," the release said. Bailey will explore this history and consider what freedom means today as he conceives a vision for the artwork, it said.
Bailey's work is included in collections all over the country, including the Art Institute of Chicago, Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Dallas Museum of Art and Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art in Philadelphia.
Closer to home, his work is on display at Weatherspooon Art Museum at UNCG, Duke University's Nasher Museum and the Mint Museum in Charlotte.
"This is really huge news for Greensboro to get an artist of Radcliffe’s stature," Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway project manager said by email.
Public Art Consultant Barbara Peck echoed Sander's sentiments in the news release: “I am incredibly excited to have Radcliffe Bailey as the selected artist for this artwork, as I know he will create a meaningful and iconic work for Greensboro while exploring the theme of Freedom as it relates to our city, our unique history, and our place in the world."
In addition to the artwork, Bailey will design of the entire site and oversee its installation, including landscape features, lighting, and walkways and/or paths, the release said.
Bailey was chosen from among 65 artists. The Downtown Greenway Public Art Selection Panel along with the Freedom Cornerstone Focus Group narrowed the list to 11 semi-finalists who were interviewed by phone, the release said. Four semi-finalists to travel to Greensboro for site visits and the opportunity to present to the public during October and November.
The four-mile Downtown Greenway, which will encircle center city, is a $36 million collaborative project of the City of Greensboro and Action Greensboro. It's expected to be complete late this year or early 2021, the release said.
"Each step that we take towards the completion of the Downtown Greenway brings us further towards our goal of bringing people together, encouraging dialogue, and creating a more connected city," Peck said in the release.
