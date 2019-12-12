GREENSBORO — Do you need some thoughtful, unique gifts for the holidays? Or are you looking to add some one-of-a-kind creations to your own home?
If so, a dozen local artists are bringing their work to Making Spirits Bright, an art showcase and shopping soiree from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
This is the sixth year for the Making Spirits Bright event. Previous events have rotated around a series of private homes in the area, and for this year’s showcase, organizer/artist Ann Lynch said they are excited to bring the event to Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast.
“Double Oaks has been so good to the Westerwood community and is such a beautiful venue,” Lynch said. “We contacted them and they said, ‘Sure! That would be great.’”
Built in 1906, Double Oaks is a colonial revival mansion designed by the state’s first registered architect, William G. Armfield. The venue takes its name from the two massive oak trees in the estate’s front yard, both of which are more than 200 years old.
Artists will display their works in six rooms in Double Oaks, and Lynch said the opportunity to tour the mansion is an added benefit to attending the show.
Local artists scheduled to display and sell their works at the event include: Polly Compos Anton, Melissa Blackburn, Kim Burroughs, Lynn Donovan, Phillip Fuentes, Ann Lynch, Judi Magier, Kim McEntee, Hollis Oberlies, Katie Podracky, James Quinn and Adam Wiley.
These creators — all of whom live in the Greensboro area — represent a wide range of artistic disciplines, including jewelry making, pottery, photography, woodworking, doll making, painting and metal work.
For example, Podracky is an oil painter who creates brightly colored landscapes of North Carolina’s coast and mountains. She has photographed these locations on various trips, and takes the photos back to her studio to inspire her original works of art.
“I have lots of bright, warm colors on my palette now,” she said. “I like to use vivid colors and play with brush strokes — these bring in the elements of art that make my brain come alive.”
This is Podracky’s first year taking part in Making Spirits Bright, but she has known Lynch through local art circles for some time and said the local talent is top-notch.
Many of these artists are creating pieces specifically for Making Spirits Bright.
Lynch is a long-time potter who studied the craft in China. She focuses on creating functional pieces that people can use in their homes every day.
“I took what I learned in China and thought how I could blend it with my North Carolina clay,” she said.
The event also will feature a cash bar and food will be available for purchase. Plus, there is ample free parking nearby.
“It’s a good time of year to have a show,” Lynch said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.