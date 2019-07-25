Discovery Channel will be airing more than 20 hours of shark programming from July 28 through Aug. 4. The lineup will feature brand-new shark stories and the premiere of a scripted show about a real-life shark attack in October 1982. The show will star Josh Duhamel and Tyler Blackburn.
Here’s a schedule for Discovery Channel’s 31st Shark Week:
July 28
8 p.m.: “Expedition Unknown: Megalodon.” Paleontologists are using fossilized teeth — the only surviving evidence of the Megalodon — in hopes of figuring out more about the 60-ton mega-shark.
9 p.m.: “Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.” Actor and comedian Rob Riggle is back and campaigning for his own Shark Week special. But he’ll only get one if he can find a way to bring along some of his celebrity friends and get them to swim with sharks.
11 p.m.: “Shark After Dark”. Hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle.
July 29
8 p.m.: “Sharks of the Badlands.” A record 150 white sharks were recorded off the coast of Cape Cod this year. And for the first time in 80 years, a white shark attack turned fatal. Greg Skomal, Andy Casagrande and shark expert Kina Scollay go to New Zealand to test a cutting-edge new technology for shark detection.
9 p.m.: “Legend of Deep Blue.” Shark experts Brandon McMillan and Jimi Partington go back to Guadalupe Island to look for Deep Blue, who is believed to be the largest great white shark in the world at almost 21 feet long and over 2½ tons.
10 p.m.: “The Sharks of Headstone Hell.” A South Pacific land mass called Norfolk Island is a gathering spot for some of the largest tiger sharks on earth. Islanders throw full size animal carcasses into the sea, which might have changed the behavior of these massive sharks. Shark scientist Riley Elliott hopes to find out more.
11 p.m.: “Shark After Dark.” Hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle.
July 30
8 p.m.: “Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing.” Paul de Gelder and James Glancy jump out of an aircraft at 3,500 feet to see what it’s like to crash land into some of the world’s most remote and shark infested waters.
9 p.m.: “Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters.” Paul de Gelder, Mike Dornellas, Nick Lebeouf and Jamin Martinelli put themselves in harm’s way as they re-enact five recent shark attacks to find out how things could have ended differently.
10 p.m.: “Air Jaws Strikes Back.” Shark expert Chris Fallows leads a team of researchers into a newly discovered battleground for sharks and seals at the base of a 200-foot cliff.
11 p.m.: “Shark After Dark.” Hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle.
July 31
8 p.m.: “Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark.” Wildlife biologist and animal tracker Forrest Galante embarks on a mission to the Indian Ocean to search for the supposedly extinct Pondicherry shark.
9 p.m.: “Capsized: Blood in the Water.” Based on the true story of an October 1982 shark encounter. After a yacht bound for Florida capsizes during an unexpected storm, its crew is left to drift for days in the chilling waters of the Atlantic where they are confronted with a group of tiger sharks.
11 p.m.: “Shark After Dark.” Hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle.
Aug. 1
8 p.m.: “Return to Shark Island.” An investigation of the ongoing shark crisis that is threatening to bring this former island paradise to its knees.
9 p.m.: “Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe.” About 150 miles off the coast of Baja, Calif., Guadalupe Island is a notorious hot spot for Great White sharks. Here to target the abundant seal population, Great Whites are silent hunters, stalking their prey and killing with a surprise attack. But the waters surrounding Guadalupe Island are crystal clear. So how do they do it?
10 p.m.: “Monster Mako: Perfect Predator.” One of Shark Week’s most exciting missions over the years has been the search for the largest Makos called Granders in the world. Joe Romeiro and Keith Poe revisit discoveries from “Monster Mako” and “Return of the Monster Mako,” leading up to brand-new footage captured off the coast of California of rare Mako behavior.
11 p.m.: “Shark After Dark.” Hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle.
Aug. 2
8 p.m.: “Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers.” A team of shark explorers go for the third year to the famed Isle of Jaws, a remote island off the West Australian coast. Two male great white sharks, believed to be brothers, are at the heart of an intriguing mystery. Do these animals recognize and prefer to live and hunt with a blood relative?
9 p.m.: “Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver.” Master illusionist, author and inventor Andrew Mayne is going to attempt to create a shark suit to help him overcome the senses of a great white shark and make him invisible to the world’s most perfect predator.
10 p.m.: “I Was Prey: Shark Week.” Along the coast of Southern California, single mother Leeanne Ericson was confronted with her worst nightmare — a giant Great White shark that grabbed her leg and dragged her under the water.
Aug. 3
9 p.m.: “Sharks Gone Wild 2.” Discover everything that has happened in the world of sharks this year — the unbelievable viral videos, the biggest news stories, and the latest cutting-edge shark science.”
10 p.m.: “Shark Week Immersion.” An immersion crew answers a wide range of shark questions by taking some of the most iconic shark moments from pop culture history and bringing them to life.