The owners of Zoe’s Family Restaurant in Walkertown plan to open a restaurant in Winston-Salem.
The new Zoe’s Family Restaurant will be at 3060 Trenwest Drive. The building was the site of Jimmy the Greek’s from 2004 until recently. Before that, it was Trenwest Restaurant for many years.
Zoe and John Vlahos did not buy the business but are leasing the building. They currently are renovating the spot. “We’ve put in new tile floors. We did redid the walls and put in granite countertops. Pretty much everything will be new,” Zoe Vlahos said.
She said that the new restaurant basically will have the same menu as the Walkertown Zoe's. "But there probably will be a couple items we have there that we don't have in Walkertown and vice-versa, just based on the market," she said.
The Vlahoses have run Zoe’s at 5008 Old Walkertown Road for about six years. They also have previously have had a Zoe’s in Kernersville and off N.C. 150 in southern Winston-Salem.
Zoe Vlahos’s brothers run Olympic Family Restaurants in Kernersville and Colfax.
The Vlahoses are hoping to open the new Zoe’s in late November.
