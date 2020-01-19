The 11th annual Yadkin Winter Reds wine event will be Jan. 25-26 and Feb. 29-March 1 (noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday) in Yadkinville. Participating Yadkin County wineries will feature their “Winter Red” (2 oz. pour) paired with a 3 oz. serving of a food item. Each ticket is good for both days on the selected weekend you choose — one visit per winery. For more information, call 336-679-2200 or www.visityadkin.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.