A second Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has opened in Winston-Salem. The new location is at 510 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, at the corner of Fifth Street.

It joins the Popeyes that opened Nov. 8 with much fanfare and long lines at 7791 North Point Blvd. Business seemed slower but steady at the MLK Drive location, a high-traffic area near the campus of Winston-Salem State University. It's a return of sorts to the area. WSSU used to have a Popeyes on campus until it was replaced by a Chick-fil-A in 2017.

Popeyes, founded in 1972, has more than 2,700 locations across the United States and around the world. It is known primarily for its fried chicken and biscuits. It got a lot of attention last year when it introduced a chicken sandwich and subsequently got into a Twitter war with Chick-fil-A.

The new Popeyes is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for the dining room. The drive-thru is open one hour later, until 11 p.m. daily.

For more information, call 336-986-9002 or visit www.popeyes.com.

