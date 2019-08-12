Carrabba's Italian Grill restaurants across the country will hold a wine dinner Wednesday to benefit Kids In Need Foundation.
To every wine dinner sold, Carrabba's will donate $2 to KINF, which provides free schools supplies to students in need. Proceeds will benefit students and classrooms locally.
In the Triad, Carrabba's is located at 3200 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro and 587 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.
Cost for the four-course meal is $40.
To reserve a seat, visit carrabbas.com.
Customers at Carrabba's all this week can also round up their check to make an individual monetary donation to KINF.