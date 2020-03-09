Wicked Crisps

Wicked Crisps, based in Raleigh, was recently named Exporter of the Year by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Sciences.

The award is designed to recognize companies or individuals that have made a positive impact on N.C. agricultural exports.

Wicked Crisps describes its products as "guilt-free" snacks made from vegetables, herbs and spices.  The crisps come in such flavors as Cheesy Cheese Pizza, Sweet Potato Souffle and Red Curry Hummus.

Wicked Crisps are exported to such countries as  Mexico, Canada, UK, Poland, Spain and Australia. They also are distributed across the United States.

In North Carolina, Wicked Crisps are sold in select Publix, Food Lion and Harris Teeter stores.

For more information, visit http://wickedcrisps.com.

