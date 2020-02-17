The Big Sip Fest and Mac 'n' Cheese Cook-Off will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St.
The event will include samples of craft beers, wines and spirit. There also will be tastings and a competition for the best mac 'n' cheese. About 15 area restaurants will participate, including Krankies, Senor Bravo, Foothills Brewpub and 6th and Vine.
The more than 50 beverage companies will include Old Nick Williams Distillery, Doc Porter's Craft Spirits, Angry Troll Brewing, Fox Hill Meadery, Shelton Vineyards and Seven Jars Winery. There also will be nonalcoholic beverages from such companies as Bingo Bango Soda Co., Sunshine Beverages, Golden Rule Kombucha and Moji Coffee + More.
Tickets for a 1 p.m. admission are $45 for the mac 'n' cheese tasting only or beverage tasting only, or $60 for an all-inclusive tasting.
Tickets for a 3 p.m. admission are $30 for the mac 'n' cheese tasting only or beverage tasting only, or $45 for an all-inclusive tasting.
For tickets or more information, visit www.bigsipfest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.