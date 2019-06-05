As summer heats up, my thoughts turn to rosé — light, bright, dry blush wines with just a hint of the mother ship, be it Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah or any of the hundreds of red grapes growing around the globe.

Greensboro’s Zeto wine shop — celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — recently hosted a tasting featuring two dozen rosé wines.

Here are some I particularly liked: 2018 Raeburn Russian River ($18, primarily Zinfandel from California); 2018 Mylonas ($17, primarily Malagousia from Greece); 2018 IOPPA ($18, Nebbiolo from Italy); 2018 Obalo Rosado Rioja ($12, Tempranillo from Spain); 2018 Houchart Cote du Provence ($16, Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Mourvedre from France); 2018 Demorgenzon DMZ ($16, primarily Syrah from South Africa); 2018 Wither Hills ($13, Pinot Noir from New Zealand); 2018 Ametzoi Rubenitis ($20, Hondarrabi Belza and Hondarrabi Zuri from Spain).

Here are a few other wines worth considering: 2017 Pacific Rim Riesling ($10): Washington’s Columbia Valley delivers this semi-sweet fruit forward white showing hints of spice and a crisp acidity.

  • 2017 Castle Rock California Cuvee Pinot Noir ($10): I consider this the poor man’s Meiomi and when Fresh Market is featuring “2 for $14,” it’s my go-to red. Bright cherry, black raspberry, currant and cedar.
  • 2017 Honoro Vera Garnacha ($10): A Spanish Grenache with hints of black cherry, blackberry, anise and coffee bean. Medium tannin and bracing acidity make this an everyday treat.
  • 2018 Domaine Bousquet Virgin Organic Red Blend ($13): Argentina’s pioneering organic grape grower delivers an approachable red with plenty of plum, blackberry, and current flavors. As to be expected, it’s undergirded by Malbec but also has a healthy dollop of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet France.
  • 2017 Rueda Arindo Verdejo ($13): A Spanish white leaning on the nutty, savory side with hints of pear and grass.
  • 2018 Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc ($14): A perennial favorite from New Zealand’s Marlborough region. Grapefruit, lemon zest and tropical fruit backed by zippy acidity.
  • 2017 Baron Phillipe de Rothschild Mouton Cadet Bordeaux White ($15): Ubiquitous since the 1970s and perhaps a first introduction to French wine for many Americans. A blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Emillon and Muscadelle. Pear, apple and crunchy citrus.
  • 2017 Concha y Toro Gran Reserva Carmenere ($16): Chile’s largest and most visible winery delivers a blockbuster juicy red bursting with dark fruits. Carmenere is Chile’s signature red grape and this proves why.
Ed Williams is marketing director at Alamance Community College. This column appears the first Wednesday of each month. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com.

