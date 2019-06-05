As summer heats up, my thoughts turn to rosé — light, bright, dry blush wines with just a hint of the mother ship, be it Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah or any of the hundreds of red grapes growing around the globe.
Greensboro’s Zeto wine shop — celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — recently hosted a tasting featuring two dozen rosé wines.
Here are some I particularly liked: 2018 Raeburn Russian River ($18, primarily Zinfandel from California); 2018 Mylonas ($17, primarily Malagousia from Greece); 2018 IOPPA ($18, Nebbiolo from Italy); 2018 Obalo Rosado Rioja ($12, Tempranillo from Spain); 2018 Houchart Cote du Provence ($16, Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Mourvedre from France); 2018 Demorgenzon DMZ ($16, primarily Syrah from South Africa); 2018 Wither Hills ($13, Pinot Noir from New Zealand); 2018 Ametzoi Rubenitis ($20, Hondarrabi Belza and Hondarrabi Zuri from Spain).
Here are a few other wines worth considering: 2017 Pacific Rim Riesling ($10): Washington’s Columbia Valley delivers this semi-sweet fruit forward white showing hints of spice and a crisp acidity.
- 2017 Castle Rock California Cuvee Pinot Noir ($10): I consider this the poor man’s Meiomi and when Fresh Market is featuring “2 for $14,” it’s my go-to red. Bright cherry, black raspberry, currant and cedar.
- 2017 Honoro Vera Garnacha ($10): A Spanish Grenache with hints of black cherry, blackberry, anise and coffee bean. Medium tannin and bracing acidity make this an everyday treat.
- 2018 Domaine Bousquet Virgin Organic Red Blend ($13): Argentina’s pioneering organic grape grower delivers an approachable red with plenty of plum, blackberry, and current flavors. As to be expected, it’s undergirded by Malbec but also has a healthy dollop of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet France.
- 2017 Rueda Arindo Verdejo ($13): A Spanish white leaning on the nutty, savory side with hints of pear and grass.
- 2018 Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc ($14): A perennial favorite from New Zealand’s Marlborough region. Grapefruit, lemon zest and tropical fruit backed by zippy acidity.
- 2017 Baron Phillipe de Rothschild Mouton Cadet Bordeaux White ($15): Ubiquitous since the 1970s and perhaps a first introduction to French wine for many Americans. A blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Emillon and Muscadelle. Pear, apple and crunchy citrus.
- 2017 Concha y Toro Gran Reserva Carmenere ($16): Chile’s largest and most visible winery delivers a blockbuster juicy red bursting with dark fruits. Carmenere is Chile’s signature red grape and this proves why.