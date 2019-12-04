The holiday table approaches as do sundry festive gatherings where gifts for hosts are appropriate. Some go-to wines for the occasion include Pinot Noir, Riesling and for the adventurous — Gewurztraminer.
Affordable best-bang-for-the-buck Pinots include 2017 Kendall Jackson Vintner’s Reserve ($16), 2017 Castle Rock Russian River Reserve ($17) and 2016 Kirkland Signature Carneros (a Costco brand) ($10). Medium-bodied Pinot Noir with ample fruit is a versatile red to take to any table.
A recent lunch at Greensboro’s Rearn Thai restaurant reminded me just how good the 2017 Chateau Ste. Michelle Gewurztraminer from Washington state can be. So I picked up a bottle at Harris-Teeter ($12) and am including it in this year’s Christmas dinner line-up.
The 2018 Nik Weis St. Urbans-Hof Ockfender Bockstein Kabinett ($26) from Germany is elegance in a glass, a great example of what can be achieved with the Riesling grape when acids and sugars are in perfect balance.
This year’s table will be anything but traditional, which is code for: No turkey. There’ll be a beef filet and my experimenting with a shrimp-and-grits stuffing recipe that I’m throttling up with some andouille sausage cured in my college’s culinary department.
So throwing caution to the winds, some other possibilities you might consider: 2015 Cerro Anon Rioja Crianza ($12) from Spain; 2017 Acrobat Pinot Gris ($15) from Oregon; 2018 Domaine Bousquet Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($18) from Argentina; 2017 Ferraton Pere & Fils Cotes Du Rhone Samorens ($16) from France; 2017 Cecilia Beretta Valpolicella Ripasso ($11) from Italy; 2017 Chateau D Aqueria Tavel ($16) from France; and the 2017 Floriography Blooming White ($10) from South Africa.
It bears repeating: with holiday traditions so varied — and with entrees and sides so varied on the same table — I like to provide a range of wines for guests to sample.
The much-anticipated opening of Trader Joe’s in Greensboro continues to draw crowds, notably to its eclectic wine section. I go there early and often because it doesn’t break the bank to try different varietals from all parts of the world. Here are only a few — in the $5-$8 range — that have invited my repeat-buying:
- 2016 Dama D. Roca Garnacha. This is the Grenache grape, common also to France and Australia but ubiquitous in Spain.
- 2018 Panilonco Chardonnay/Viognier. From Chile, the 20 percent Viognier gives this Chard a smidge more complexity and roundness.
- 2018 Honey Moon Viognier. OK, this isn’t classic Viognier but for inveterate cheap Chardonnay drinkers, it’s a nice alternative out of California.
- 2018 Pasa dell Olmo Barbera D’ Asti and the 2018 Epicuro Nero d’ Alvalo. Both from Italy, the first with racy acidity and the second with dark red fruits. Both are good everyday reds.
- 2017 Pontificus Viognier/Roussane/Marsanne. This blend of three classic French varietals offers a zesty swirl of spice, tropical fruit and minerality.
- 2017 Floriana Gruner Veltliner. Gruner is most associated with Austria. But this version from Hungary has that signature white pepper pop to it.
- 2018 Vignobles Lacheteau Muscadet Sevre Et Maine. The melon grape takes a back seat to just about every other white varietal in France. This is an interesting crisp white that serves as an alternative to Sauvignon Blanc.
