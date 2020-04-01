There’s this meme on social media: After this self-isolation is over, there’s going to be some really talented chefs. Or some cooks with a drinking problem.
I confess to spending more time in the kitchen now, re-introducing myself to old favorites or experimenting with new discoveries. Either way, there’s always vino on the sideboard to get me through meal prep.
Some suggestions:
The Federalist Bourbon Barrel-Aged 2017 Lodi Cabernet Sauvignon ($25): Every time I see California’s Lodi region on the label, I can’t get Credence Clearwater Revival out of my head. Yeah, I’m that old. Quite a few wineries are percolating their reds in old bourbon barrels these days, trying to steal some new subtly. Seems a win-win. Clever marketing for the wine industry and the bourbon industry finds a revenue stream for discarded barrels. This is a juicy, brambly lighter-tannin Cab with generous currant, plum, caramel and vanilla. It was a hit with filet mignon.
River Road 2019 Un-oaked Chardonnay ($14): This is symbolic of another market trend picking up steam: Disdaining oak barrel and steeping a Chard in stainless steel. When you rob Chardonnay of that toasty oak and vanilla from barrels, you’re just as often doing it a favor by letting it run naked. This showcases an apple profile of Gala, Honeycrisp and Fuji with hints of green melon and Bartlett pear. A reminder of what Chardonnay shows off as an exhibitionist. Pour it alongside seafood risotto.
Zenato 2015 Ripassa Valpolicella Superiore ($30): Greensboro’s Amalfi Harbor was a favorite haunt. Again, I’m that old. They managed to keep their wait staff long enough for them to recognize I was a wine geek, so they took to recommending odd-ducks. Including this red in a ripassa style often called “the poor man’s Amarone.” When a high-end Italian Amarone is produced — crafted from top grapes left to hang late into the season and then left to raisin over a winter to concentrate sugars and complex favors — the winemaker leaves nothing to waste. After those grapes are crushed and squeezed, the pulp skins are saved. Now the winemaker runs the juice of a new batch of red grapes — primarily Corvina and Rondinella — through those skins (re-passed), boosting alcohol and complexity. This Zenato red — all that redolent blackberry, Bing cherry, and all-spice — takes me back to Amalfi Harbour’s Snapper Parmesan.
NV Gruet Brut Rose American ($16): Most may not associate New Mexico with wine, but for more than three decades, this winery has been turning out cracker-jack sparklers in the French style — and is easy on the wallet. Cherry and citrus and toast.
Pine Ridge 2018 Chenin Blanc-Viognier ($16): California’s version of the-Loire-meets-the-Rhone mash-up. The Chenin base provides citrus and tropical fruit, the Viognier gives it spice and the grape’s signature apricot notes.
Boutari 2018 Moschofilero Mantinia ($20): From Greece, this is by turns juicy and spicy and minerally, leaning on melon, kiwi, and granny apple. A great change-of-pace from Sauvignon Blanc.
Castello Banfi 2017 Toscana Centine ($11): An everyday Italian red that blends Sangiovese (of course) with Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Juicy plum from the Merlot and the tannins from the Cabernet are built around tight acidity.
Marques de Caceres 2018 Verdejo Rueda ($12): A producer best known for Tempranillo, it also shows a fair hand with the Verdejo grape. Lemon-lime, white peach, and minerals.
