This time of year, with temperatures creeping past 90 degrees and the humidity rising in lock-step, I increasingly reach for lighter-style white wines that are fresh and crisp.

One versatile go-to is Sauvignon Blanc, grown across the globe to good effect.

Here are some I’ve gone back to again and again:

  • 2017 Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc (California, $12);
  • 2018 Kia Ora (New Zealand, $9);
  • 2017 Pomelo (California, $11);
  • 2018 Veramonte (Chile, $12);
  • 2017 Geyser Peak (California, $11);
  • 2018 Kim Crawford (New Zealand, $13);
  • 2017 Spier (South Africa, $10);
  • 2017 Anakena (Chile, $10);
  • 2017 D’Autrefois (France, $11);
  • 2018 Kunde Magnolia Lane (California, $18).

Chenin Blanc is another summer time varietal that is on the lighter side and — whether bone dry or off-dry — is remarkably versatile with food. France and South Africa do well by this grape. To my taste, California versions are too fat and sweet.

Consider:

  • 2017 Bougrier Anjou Blanc (France, $12);
  • 2017 Spier (South Africa, $9);
  • 2017 Bougrier V Vouvray (France, $13);
  • 2017 Neethlingshof (South Africa, $13).

Then, there’s a mixed bag of varieties I like from around the globe.

When Chardonnay fatigue hits, I’ll reach for these:

  • 2017 Dolla Vermintino di Sardegna (Italy, $14);
  • 2017 Burgans Albarino Rias Baixis (Spain, $15);
  • 2018 El Coto Rioja (Spain, $10);
  • 2017 Herdad do Rocim Mariana Branco (Portugal, $13);
  • 2017 Hugl Gruner Veltliner (Austria, $15);
  • 2017 Caleo Inzolia (Italy, $9);
  • 2017 Hugues Beauvignac Picpoul (France, $12);
  • 2017 Anne De K Pinot Gris (France, $18);
  • 2017 Four Graces Pinot Gris (Oregon, $17);
  • 2017 Hermes Assyrtiko (Greece, $12);
  • 2017 Dr. Heidemanns Riesling Dry (Germany, $16);
  • 2017 Donnachiara Falanghina Resilienza (Italy, $17);
  • 2017 Boutari Moschophilero (Greece, $15);
  • 2017 Arindo Rueda Verdejo (Spain, $14).
Ed Williams is marketing director at Alamance Community College. This column appears the first Wednesday of each month. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com.

