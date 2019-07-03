This time of year, with temperatures creeping past 90 degrees and the humidity rising in lock-step, I increasingly reach for lighter-style white wines that are fresh and crisp.
One versatile go-to is Sauvignon Blanc, grown across the globe to good effect.
Here are some I’ve gone back to again and again:
- 2017 Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc (California, $12);
- 2018 Kia Ora (New Zealand, $9);
- 2017 Pomelo (California, $11);
- 2018 Veramonte (Chile, $12);
- 2017 Geyser Peak (California, $11);
- 2018 Kim Crawford (New Zealand, $13);
- 2017 Spier (South Africa, $10);
- 2017 Anakena (Chile, $10);
- 2017 D’Autrefois (France, $11);
- 2018 Kunde Magnolia Lane (California, $18).
Chenin Blanc is another summer time varietal that is on the lighter side and — whether bone dry or off-dry — is remarkably versatile with food. France and South Africa do well by this grape. To my taste, California versions are too fat and sweet.
Consider:
- 2017 Bougrier Anjou Blanc (France, $12);
- 2017 Spier (South Africa, $9);
- 2017 Bougrier V Vouvray (France, $13);
- 2017 Neethlingshof (South Africa, $13).
Then, there’s a mixed bag of varieties I like from around the globe.
When Chardonnay fatigue hits, I’ll reach for these:
- 2017 Dolla Vermintino di Sardegna (Italy, $14);
- 2017 Burgans Albarino Rias Baixis (Spain, $15);
- 2018 El Coto Rioja (Spain, $10);
- 2017 Herdad do Rocim Mariana Branco (Portugal, $13);
- 2017 Hugl Gruner Veltliner (Austria, $15);
- 2017 Caleo Inzolia (Italy, $9);
- 2017 Hugues Beauvignac Picpoul (France, $12);
- 2017 Anne De K Pinot Gris (France, $18);
- 2017 Four Graces Pinot Gris (Oregon, $17);
- 2017 Hermes Assyrtiko (Greece, $12);
- 2017 Dr. Heidemanns Riesling Dry (Germany, $16);
- 2017 Donnachiara Falanghina Resilienza (Italy, $17);
- 2017 Boutari Moschophilero (Greece, $15);
- 2017 Arindo Rueda Verdejo (Spain, $14).