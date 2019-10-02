SMOOTHIE

Journal photo by David Rolfe -- 07/05/12 -- A "Sunrise Sunset" smoothie flows into a cup at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Winston-Salem. W0725_WED_HAST

 David Rolfe

Clemmons soon will get a Tropical Smoothie.

Steve Scroggin, who owns two other Tropical Smoothies in Forsyth County, said he plans to a third location early next year in the new Clemmons Town Center near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The new Tropical Smoothie will be next door to Ketchie Creek Bakery, which is expected to open later this year.

Scroggins’ other locations are 670 Saint George Square Court, which is off Hanes Mall Boulevard, and 7790 North Point Blvd. Scroggins previously had a Tropical Smoothie on Fourth Street downtown Winston-Salem but moved it to North Point, citing lack of parking.

Scroggins said that the new center offers plenty of parking.

In addition to smoothies, Tropical Smoothie sells sandwiches, wraps and salads and more.

