The 3rd annual Triad Dessert Market will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at Foothills Brewing, 3800 Kimwell Drive
The events features booths from a handful of local dessert shops and bakeries, including Dewey’s Bakery, Camino Bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Baked Just So.
Participating businesses will have desserts available for purchase. The selection will include gluten-free, vegan and sugar-free desserts.
Admission is free, but advance registration is requested.
For more information or to register, including a complete list of vendors, visit, LoveDessertsCLT.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.