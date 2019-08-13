Pan Goo, a Chinese restaurant at 5286 N.C. 158 in Advance, has closed.
"We have closed our doors permanently as of last week," the restaurant posted Aug. 12 on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all those customers who came by to support us."
Pan Goo had been open only since last fall. Run by husband and wife Yang Gao and Li Wang, it had offered many authentic specialties from the couple's native Jilin province of northeastern China - including items not found on menus in other restaurants.
The owners were first-time restaurateurs who received a lot of praise for their food but had struggled with running the business.