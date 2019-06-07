N.C. pitmaster
gets honored
Wayne Monk, the longtime pitmaster and owner of Lexington Barbecue, has been inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame by the American Royal Association.
Wayne "Honey" Monk established Lexington Barbecue restaurant in Lexington in 1962, and is considered one of the standard bearers of the Lexington, N.C., or Piedmont style - pork shoulders cooked over hickory coals and flavored with a sauce sweetened with ketchup.
The American Royal Association sponsors an annual barbecue competition.
Monk will be inducted in the 2019 class of the Barbecue Hall of Fame on Sept 14 in Kansas City, Mo.
For more information, visit www.AmericanRoyal.com.