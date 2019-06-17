Food truck fest

on June 22

Pilot Mountain will have a Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22. 

The festival will feature more than 20 food trucks along West Main Street in Pilot Mountain.

It will include a beer garden, inflatables for children and live music. 

Trucks at the festival will include The Shrimp Truck - which took first place June 15 at the N.C. Food Truck State Championship in Randleman. Other trucks will include Cider Donuts, Porterhouse Burger, WS Wings N Fins, Cousins Maine Lobster, Taste Jamaica and Big Mouff Cheesesteaks.

For more information, visit The Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo page on Facebook.

