Progress Edition Restaurant Row

Chris Johnson and Tiffany Frith enjoy their meal at one of King's Crab Shack's outdoor tables Friday, June 29, 2018, in downtown Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20180805w_prg_dining

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Dining popular

in Southeast

A recent survey by the hospitality tech company Fourth found that diners in the Southeast spend more eating out than diners in other regions of the country. That includes eating in a restaurant, grabbing food to-go and getting food delivered.

Here are some of the survey's results:

  • Those in the Southeast average $94.73 a week eating out. Those in the Northeast came in second, spending $74.59 a week.
  • Nineteen percent of respondents in the Southeast spend between $201-$250 per week.
  • Fifty-four percent of respondents in the Southeast eat-out more than 2 to 3 times a week.
  • People discover new restaurants mostly through “friend recommendations” (56%), followed by “social media” channels (43%).
  • The top three factors that matter most to those in the Southeast when determining a server’s tip include “friendly and pleasant demeanor” (57%); “attentiveness of the server” (57%); “accuracy of my order” (45%).
  • Among third-party delivery services, restaurant’s in-house delivery was selected as the most popular (28%), followed by Uber Eats (23%) and Delivery.com (23%).

Fourth supplies software to restaurants and the rest of the hospitality for inventory control, procurement and other tasks.

 For more information, visit www.fourth.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments