A worker at a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A is getting national attention after a video of him was shared on social media.
The video, posted on Facebook by Toya Liles on Dec. 16, shows the worker taking an order in the restaurant's drive-through and talking to the people inside the car.
It's gotten attention because of his friendliness and positive attitude.
"Luv this young man he like this ALL the time," Liles wrote on Facebook. "A1 services all day everyday."
The employee, 20-year-old Jeremiah Murrill, works at the Chick-Fil-A on Oleander Drive in Wilmington, according to WWAY.
"How else may I serve you?" Murrill repeats in the video as he takes the order.
"Amazing ordering everyone," he says in the video after taking the order.
The customer then hands him a credit card to pay for the food.
"You're one step away from an awesome lunch meal," he says.
Before the car drives away, Murrill gives each person inside a fist bump.
The video has been viewed more than 290,000 times on Facebook and had more than 1,000 comments as of Monday afternoon.
"I love him," one person wrote. "I go just to see him."
"We adore him," another wrote. "He instantly puts us in a good mood."
Selena Drees, a 2015 Grimsley High graduate who attends grad school at UNC-Wilmington, is a big fan, too.
“Jeremiah and Kristian (one of his sisters) are some of my favorite people to see when I’m out and about in Wilmington!" Drees said. "I try to always go to the Chick-Fil-A on Oleander because I know they’ll put a smile on my face.”
Murrill told WWAY that the customers in the car asked if they could record him but he had no idea the video would get as much attention as it has.
Murrill and his siblings, who also work at Chick-Fil-A, even perform an energetic “Chick-Fil-A” song, written, produced and posted on Youtube by their dad, Andre Murrill.
"Your actions, your behavior, or the way you interact with people matters," Jeremiah Murrill told WWAY. "It can transform a day."
Media outlets that shared his story include the "Today" show, Fox News, ABC News, CNN and Southern Living magazine.
Murrill said in a statement through Chick-Fil-A and published by Fox News that he is humbled by the attention the video has received.
"I just want to help people in any way I can, so seeing someone's day transformed by a little kindness is amazing," he said in the statement. "I love that Chick-Fil-A affords me the opportunity to make a positive impact on peoples' lives."
Liles told Fox News that the "world needs more people" like him.
"His positive attitude and his exhilarating spirit can brighten anyone's day," Liles said.
