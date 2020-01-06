The Big Eat

The annual Big Eat restaurant promotion is happening every Tuesday evening now through Feb. 18 in Winston-Salem.

During the Big Eat, restaurants offer 50 percent discounts on signature dishes and other promotions as a way to attract customers.

This year, about 15 Winston-Salem restaurants are participating, including Thai Harmony, Butcher & Bull, Foothills Brewpub, Jeffrey Adams, and Xcaret Mexican Grill & Cantina.

Most offer a different special each week.

Greensboro will hold its Big Eat from Feb. 4 through 25.

The Big Eat promotion will culminate with a Mac and Cheese Cook-Off on Feb. 29 at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

For more information, including a complete list of participating restaurants and their weekly specials, visit www.bigeatnc.com.

