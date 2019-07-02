Thai Square has opened at 3361 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro.
The restaurant opened in Westridge Square shopping center.
Signature dishes include spicy Lamb Basil ($20), Bangkok Chicken ($14), Mango Fish ($18), Cilantro Shrimp ($20) and Red Curry Duck ($25).
Several $13 curry dishes and a menu of $13 noodles and fried rice round things out. Items can be ordered with a choice of meat and as vegetarian.
Thai Eggplant ($13), Kung Pao ($13) and Pad Ped ($13) are other dishes that can be ordered with meat or as vegetarian.
The restaurant offers salads and traditional soups.
Appetizers include Thai dumplings ($7 for five) and vegetarian Crispy Rolls ($5 for three).
Desserts include fried banana with ice cream ($6) and sticky rice with mango ($7).
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Phone is 336-907-7845 or visit www.thaisquaregso.com to learn more.
The restaurant joins other eateries in the shopping center that include Cici’s Pizza, Pita Delite and Vitality Bowls.
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in the shopping center Aug. 7.
Longtime diner closes
After 55 years, the last Your House Restaurant has closed.
Anne Callicott, who operated the restaurant at 2306 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro with her husband Joseph Callicott, said the decision to close was not easy.
“I’m sorry to see it go, but the time had come,” Anne Callicott said.
She said they decided to close the restaurant upon the retirement of John Roberts, the restaurant’s manager of 25 years.
Joseph Callicott and James Moore built the restaurant in 1965 when the owner of Journey’s End motel approached Callicott about opening an eatery to serve motel guests.
A few years later the Callicotts bought the motel. Anne Callicott managed it for 25 years. They tore down the old motel in 2001 and built Battleground Station shopping center on the property. But they kept the free-standing restaurant.
In its heyday, the restaurant was part of a 12-unit chain founded by the Callicotts in Burlington in 1962. The Callicotts operated two others in Greensboro along with restaurants in Winston-Salem, Raleigh, Greenville and even as far away as Savannah, Ga.
Chefs in competition
Piedmont chefs are competing in a preliminary round for a state-wide culinary competition being held by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.
The competition is co-sponsored by Got to Be N.C. Agriculture.
The Triad preliminary round for the Chef Showdown will be July 8 at Painted Plate. The event is not open to public spectators.
The competition features savory and pastry chefs.
The savory chefs competing in the Triad preliminary are:
- Anders Benton of Gia Drink.Eat.Listen in Greensboro
- Blair Cannon of Forsyth Country Club in Winston-Salem
- Nicholas Chavez of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro
- Matthew Hannon of Ashten’s Restaurant in Southern Pines
- Richard Miller of Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem
- James R. Patterson III of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro
- David Swing of Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant in Winston-Salem
The pastry chefs competing are:
- Ashley Swing of Holiday Inn Charlotte-Center City in Charlotte
- Mary Jayne Wilson of Amelie’s French Bakery & Café in Charlotte
The judges for the event are:
- Chef Miranda Brown, 2018 NCRLA Pastry Chef of the Year from The Asbury at the Dunhill Hotel in Charlotte
- Chef Cary Snow, chef instructor at North Carolina Central University in Durham
- Chef Matthew Krenz, 2017 NCRLA Chef of the Year, from Charlotte
The winners of the Triad round will go on to compete against other chefs from across the state at the Chef Showdown on Sept. 30 in Durham, which is open to public spectators.
For more information and tickets for the Chef Showdown on Sept. 30, visit www.ncrla.org.
Brew club wins awards
A Greensboro amateur brewers club walked away with two awards from the National Homebrew Competition.
Battleground Brewers Guild won a silver medal in the Pale European Beer category for its Metts Potter.
The club also got an overall brewing excellence award for the most final round points per total club entries.
The competition, presented by the American Homebrewers Association, was held in Rhode Island.
For information about the AHA, visit www.homebrewersassociation.org.
National Fried Chicken Day
Saturday is National Fried Chicken Day, and in Greensboro, you can find fried chicken at places including Mrs. Winner’s, Lucky 32, Smith Street Diner, Dames Chicken and Waffles and even convenience-store eateries such as Pantry Fried Chicken.
Those eateries are just some of the many places on the Carolina Fried Chicken Map, a map and list of more than 300 fried chicken restaurants in North and South Carolina.
The map represents 10 types of fried chicken dishes including Southern Fried, Nashville Hot and Korean Double Fried.
For information about the map, visit www.ediamaps.com, which is the same company that created maps locating North Carolina beer and barbecue.
Cool cans
Pig Pounder Brewery in Greensboro is putting three of its beers in cans, and you won’t be holding a cooler cold one this summer.
That’s because the cans feature reproductions of colorful street art from walls around town.
The brews include Golden Gilt, a Kolsch-style lagered ale, Boar Brown, an English-style brown ale, and The Tripping Pigs, an American IPA.
The cans are available at Pig Pounder at 1107 Grecade St.
To see images of the cans, visit Pig Pounder Brewery on Facebook.
Chain promotions
- Dunkin’ has introduced Kit Kat Coolatta and Heath and Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme flavored coffees. They pair nicely with the new Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme doughnut.
- DQ is offering the new Gravity Blizzard Treat featuring Oreo cookie pieces, colorful swirls and cotton candy topping blended with vanilla soft serve. It is available for a limited time.
- Golden Corral has added Slow-Smoked Sirloin, Peel and Eat Shrimp, Cajun Shrimp and Golden Delicious Shrimp to its summertime buffet.
- Duck Donuts is using DoorDash to deliver its doughnuts, OBX Donut Breakfast Sandwich and hot and iced coffees to your door. Visit www.doordash.com.
- Frozen yogurt chain SweetFrog has introduced The Very Berry Apple Swirl.
- Subway has added three sandwiches served on ciabatta bread. They include the Italian with Mozzarella, Chicken Pesto with Mozzarella and Garlic Steak and Provolone. They are available for a limited time. Subway has also introduced Hubert’s Lemonade to the menu.