The 4th Annual Big Elkin BrewFest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Liberty, 222 E. Main St., Elkin.
The event will feature a sampling of N.C. craft beers and cider along with food and live music.
Participating breweries will include Skull Camp, New Sarum and Angry Troll.
Enjoy live music, the finest N.C. craft beers & ciders and good food.
The cost is $10, which includes a pint glass and a chance to win a local gift basket.
Tickets are available through EventBrite.com.
For more information, visit www.bigelkinbrewfest.com or call the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce at 336-526-1111.
