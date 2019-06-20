Coffee shop
on Oakwood
The owners of Tart Sweets plan to open a coffee shop in the former Starbucks space at 110 Oakwood Drive.
Tart Sweets is a bakery at 848 W. Fifth Street owned by Chelsea Tart and her mother, Lynn Tart. It originally opened in 2013 on Hawthorne Road, then expanded to a larger space on Fifth Street in 2015.
The new shop will be called Camel City Coffee and will focus on "breakfast pastries, lunch options and coffee," Chelsea Tart said.
Tart Sweets bakery will remain open on Fifth.
Camel City's sweets will come from Tart Sweets, but it will have a limited selection compared to the bakery. "We will make a lot of wraps and sandwiches and have them packaged for grab-and-go," Tart said.
The Tarts have begun renovating the space and taking job applications. They hope to open by the end of August.