Local restaurateur Peyton Smith, the owner of Mission Pizza Napoletana downtown, is selling T-shirts to raise money for restaurant workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
As more and more people choose to self-quarantine by staying at home, local restaurants are bracing for a significant financial hit. Many locally owned, independent restaurants are small businesses that do not offer such benefits as paid sick leave to workers.
Smith created a T-shirt that lists 10 local restaurants. He said the list was chosen to give a cross section of some of Winston-Salem locally owned restaurants.
He originally created the shirt as a way to support local restaurants, of which he is a strong supporter. But given the growing concern about the economic effects of the coronavirus, he decided to donate proceeds to restaurant workers.
"So I am selling the T-shirt, with all proceeds to be distributed to industry people who need financial relief: to pay their rent, their car payment, put food on the table, etc. Anyone in the industry with a demonstrable need is eligible," he said.
He said he sold 50 shirts last weekend alone. "I don't expect it to be a lot, but maybe we could raise $5,000 to $10,000 if we are lucky," he said. "That will help some people pay their bills and keep their car, feed their kid.
The shirts sell for $25. They can be ordered through www.missionpizzanapoletana.com/shop.
