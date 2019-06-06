Krispy Kreme will celebrate National Doughnut Day Friday by giving away one free doughnut to each customer with no purchase necessary. Customers can choose any doughnut on the menu.
The offer is good at participating stores in the United States and Canada.
Krispy Kreme is challenging fans to help the brand give away a million free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day. If it reaches that goal, it will offer a free taste of a new doughnut upon its introduction later in June.
Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said, "If a million of you wisely choose Krispy Kreme, we'll celebrate by giving away more doughnuts later in June."
Krispy Kreme said it will turn National Doughnut Day into "World Doughnut Day" with special promotions in more than 20 countries.