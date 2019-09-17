Smohk’d is opening in October at 403 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
The restaurant is opening in the space that has been a revolving door of concepts starting with the gourmet bakery and café Ganache to most recently the eclectic LaRue on Elm.
Smohk’d is a carnivore-lovers concept with a menu of beef, pork, poultry and seafood smoked on site.
Items such as Texas-style brisket, turkey breast, St. Louis-style ribs, pork shoulder and wings can be ordered with a choice of sauce, sides and bread.
The restaurant will also pile its meats onto a variety of sandwiches and salads.
If you’ve got a crowd to feed, you can order from the restaurant’s catering menu and have it brought to your table family style.
For more information, call 336-252-2253 or follow Smohk’d on Facebook.
Friendly Center restaurant closes
Newk’s Eatery at 2711 Grandview Ave. at Friendly Center has closed.
A spokesperson for the chain sent the following statement:
“The Newk’s Greensboro location has closed due to a business decision of the franchise operator. Its last day of business was Sept. 9, 2019, and all team members were made aware of the closing. Newk’s has valued its time being part of the Greensboro community.”
The restaurant opened six years ago.
It is part of a chain that offers soups, salads and sandwiches.
Early Oktoberfest
Joymongers Brewing Co. at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro is celebrating Oktoberfest early this year with music, beer and food trucks on Saturday.
Food trucks will be on site from 2 to 9 p.m. Live music will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. And the celebrating doesn’t end until midnight.
For information, visit the Joymongers Oktoberfest page on Facebook.
Anniversary celebration
Dram and Draught, a hip boutique bar in a former gas station at 300 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, is celebrating one year on Saturday.
The bar, which is a sister location to the Raleigh flagship location, will feature a food truck from 3 to 6 p.m. and live music from noon to 11 p.m.
A whisky tasting will be from 3 to 6 p.m.
The bar is a private club, and membership is required for entry.
Visit DramandDraught.com to find more information.
Family night
The first Tuesday of each month is Family Night at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers at 4106 Brian Jordan Place in High Point.
In addition to giveaways and games, children ages 12 and younger get a free kid combo with the purchase of an adult combo.
The promotion is good for dine-in only.
Chain promotions
- DQ is offering a Cinnamon Roll Shake, with flavored vanilla soft serve and whipped topping, and a Butterscotch Dipped Cone.
- Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Friday with a large pizza with “bold” pepperoni for $10.99 at Jet’s Pizza. The offer is valid for delivery and pick up with code PEP.
- Participating Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day today with a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 with the purchase of any regular-size beverage.
