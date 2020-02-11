Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 West 4th St., has hired Andre Jones as its new executive chef.
Jones has worked at such restaurants as Trotter's in Milwaukee; The Wild Boar in Nashville, Tenn.; The Green Room in Greenville, S.C., and The Grove Park Inn in Asheville.
“Chef Andre Jones brings with him a refreshing sense of culinary passion to Sir Winston. His diverse background allows him to create dishes that are at the same time upscale, yet down to earth - a perfect fit for Sir Winston's motto, ‘Elegant, but not stuffy,’” said Joseph Correll, Sir Winston's director of food and beverage
Sir Winston opened last spring inside the Hotel Indigo downtown. Its first chef, David Swing, left several months ago. He is set to open the new Cardinal Cafe at 424 W. Fourth St., in the former Hutch & Harris space.
Sir Winston is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information, call (336) 722-0795.
